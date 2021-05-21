Gov. Beshear reports 544 new COVID-19 cases; 2.62% positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 544 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 455,150 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 2.62% positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 112 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were five reported COVID-19 related deaths on Friday. That brings the state total to 6,698.

As of Friday, 365 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 108 are in the ICU, and 51 are on ventilators.

The governor announced 1,957,642 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky.

