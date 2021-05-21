Advertisement

Investigation underway following deadly crash in Middlesboro

By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Investigators are trying to piece together what happened following a deadly crash in Middlesboro.

Our media partner WRIL reports it happened at 19th Street and Hurst Road just after 11:15 p.m. Thursday.

The Bell County coroner’s office confirmed to WYMT two people were in the car at the time. One of them died in the crash.

We do not know how many other vehicles were involved, the number of any additional victims or their conditions.

We are still working to learn more information about what happened.

