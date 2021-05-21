Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Highs flirt with 90 degrees soon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This blast of Summer-like warmth continues.

Our temperatures have been above normal over the past couple of days. This trend keeps flexing some muscle as the weekend arrives. I fully expect some of you to reach the 90-degree mark during that time. Throw in a little extra humidity and you have a very steamy feel. It isn’t unusual to see this kind of warmth for late May.

The pattern has been locked in with dry weather. A big area of high pressure has been dominant and running the show. It begins to slip and that opens the door for a cold front to roll into the region. It will spark some showers & thunderstorms. This is the first chance time that I think we could see more than a few hundredths of an inch since May 5th. It will not be a washout, but it will be some much-needed rain. Everything needs to be balanced out and rain will keep some of those dry lawns healthy.

Take care of each other, take chances and take on the day!

