Kentucky firefighter killed in lawn mowing accident

Fern Creek Fire Sgt. Kyle Adams, 39, was tragically killed when lawn care equipment fell on...
Fern Creek Fire Sgt. Kyle Adams, 39, was tragically killed when lawn care equipment fell on him, pinning him under it around 9 a.m., according to Metrosafe.(WAVE 3 News)
By Gray Media
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A tragic accident in Fern Creek Friday morning left a man dead and the Fern Creek Fire Department mourning one of their own.

Fern Creek Fire Sgt. Kyle Adams, 39, was killed when lawn care equipment fell on him, pinning him under it around 9 a.m., according to Metrosafe. It happened near Pavilion Way and Grandstand Court.

Adams owned a lawn service, neighbors confirmed to WAVE 3 News. Mechelle Moses said it was a pleasure to meet him recently and that he was very kind.

“Just to know him so recently from seeing him for years, and then an opportunity to meet him and know he was a good person,” Moses said. “And then something like this happens. It kind of shakes you up a little bit.”

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

