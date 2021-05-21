Kentucky Newsmakers 5/23: Transylvania University President Brien Lewis; Neal Chatterjee

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Transylvania University President Brien Lewis and Neal Chatterjee with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

We’re meeting the new president of Transylvania University, who started his job in the middle of the pandemic. Brien Lewis is serving as Transy’s 28th president.

We’ll talk about the future of the historic liberal arts college located in the heart of Lexington and get to know President Lewis.

Also, we’ll talk with Lexington native Neal Chatterjee. As a member of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, he’s directly involved in securing the country’s energy infrastructure. We’ll talk about the gas shortage after the Colonial Pipeline hacking and whether there is a viable future for Kentucky coal.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.