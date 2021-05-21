Advertisement

Lexington Opera House announces 2021-2022 Broadway lineup after year without music

Photo: WKYT
Photo: WKYT(WKYT)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: May. 20, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Broadway is back in Lexington starting this fall.

The Lexington Opera House will offer digital programs and mobile ticketing this season.

The venue is hosting five musicals and two variety shows:

  • Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Nov. 12-14, 2021)
  • Concert with the Stars (Jan. 8, 2022)
  • An Officer and a Gentleman (Jan. 28-30, 2022)
  • Waitress (Feb. 1-13, 2022)
  • Stomp (Feb. 24, 25, 2022)
  • An American in Paris (March 11-12, 2022)
  • Hairspray (April 22-24, 2022)

Lexington Opera House Performing Arts Director Luanne Franklin said the staff is eager to take center stage in a few months.

″The opera house is no stranger to change, a historic building that has seen so much over her over century of life,” she said. “We just knew we had to stay strong, keep the lights on, and that we’d be back, and now we’re very excited to be coming back.”

Season tickets are now available for purchase on the opera house’s website, or by calling the box office at (859) 233-3535.

Ticket sales for individual shows will start Sept. 13.

