Lexington planning door-to-door campaign to get more people vaccinated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington officials are looking at ways to get more people access to the COVID-19 vaccine as the number of new vaccinations starts to drop.

Part of the city’s plan could involve going door to door with information.

It may not seem like the most innovative idea, but sometimes the best way to get your message across is to directly talk to the people you’re trying to reach and that’s what the city is going to try in June.”

“Our plan is to go door to door in the month of June and make neighborhoods aware of mobile clinics that will be in their area in the next week,” said Chuck Mix, COVID Taskforce co-chair.

Lexington officials are going to begin a door to door campaign in June to promote getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Officials hope that by bringing the message directly to citizens in areas within low vaccination numbers that more people will get vaccinated. I’ll have more on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/hzf8Ssp5yY — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) May 21, 2021

Speaking during a COVID Taskforce meeting Thursday, tMix said that this type of door-to-door interaction will hopefully engage and inform people throughout the city who still haven’t gotten a shot.

He says that the city has focused on trying to promote smaller clinics now that the mass vaccination sites like the one out at Kroger Field have stopped operating.

“The demand has gone down a little bit and we’ve been targeting smaller mobile clinics into the communities where we feel like maybe they haven’t been as well reached during the early part of the mass vaccine process,” Mix said. “The opportunities to receive in the community are spread out amongst our and some of our doctors’ offices as well as our hospital providers and our health department and then these mobile clinics that I’m talking about. So, we’re trying to bring those mobile clinics as close to the community as we can.”

Earlier in the pandemic taking testing into communities where numbers were low or the opportunity to travel elsewhere to get a test proved a very useful tool for the city.

So, now, officials are hoping that with this door-to-door campaign and the mobile clinics they can see similar types of results.

