Lexington police officer injured in April crash released from hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After multiple surgeries and over a month in the hospital, a Lexington police officer was released to go home on Friday.

Officer Dawn Miller’s cruiser was hit by a car going the opposite direction on the inner loop of New Circle Road near Harrodsburg Road. That happened in the early morning hours of Monday, April 12.

She underwent multiple surgeries and still has a long road toward recovery, but she was released with tears of joy Friday from Cardinal Hill Rehabilitation Hospital.

In a statement, the police department thanked the first responders and team of doctors who have cared for Officer Miller, and the community for their support and prayers.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.