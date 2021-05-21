Advertisement

Lexington road closed for fatal crash

A crash shut down part of Russell Cave road early Friday morning.
A crash shut down part of Russell Cave road early Friday morning.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 3:20 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington road was closed early Friday morning following a fatal crash.

It happened around 2:25 on Russell Cave Road.

Lexington police said an SUV ran off the road and hit a tree in someone’s front yard.

The male driver was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene, according to police.

There was also some damage to a home where the SUV crashed.

Russell Cave Road is shut down between Dreamland Drive and Radcliffe Road.

The road is expected to be closed for a few hours while investigators look into the crash.

