Man accused of killing daughter arrested outside Ky. hospital where next child was on the way

Johnathan Lemons, accused of killing his own daughter, was captured in Kentucky. He was found at a hospital where another child of his was about to be born.(Pulaski County Jail)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A fugitive accused of killing his own daughter was captured in Kentucky. He was found at a hospital where another child of his was about to be born.

Captain Barry Allen says it was just a normal day on the job.

“It’s just something we do every day. I mean, there was nothing extraordinary,” Captain Allen said.

But the suspect was a high-risk individual—25-year-old Johnathan R. Lemons. Nashville police were looking for him after they say he was responsible for the death of his own 2-week-old daughter. And Stanford police were alerted when word got out he was outside a hospital where his estranged wife was about to have another baby.

“Other than to give birth, she is not from this area. I don’t know if he knows where she lives,” Captain Allen said.

Nashville police had a great deal of concern about Lemons being in this area. They said they didn’t want to happen here, what happened there.

Police say Lemons caused the death of his daughter, Harmony, in January of last year when she died of a severe brain injury. He’s also on parole for another murder in Knox County, Tennessee.

“I can tell you he lived in Tennessee. They were separated for four months, him and his estranged wife,” Captain Allen said.

Police say when they learned he was in the hospital parking lot, they had to chase him down.

“We were 30 yards behind him, so we took off running. He did not resister. Myself and Officer Williams and Officer Hill, we covered that quickly,” Captain Allen said.

Lemons told police in Nashville he did not cause his daughter’s injuries. He claimed he dropped her after tripping.

Lemons is awaiting extradition and is being held in the Pulaski County jail.

