Man in jail after apartment water leak escalates to fight with Lexington police

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is in jail after police say he fought with officers in an incident that started with a water leak.

Around 9 Friday morning, residents at Fox Run Apartments on McCullough Drive say water was coming into their apartments from another apartment.

Police tell us a maintenance worker was called to check it out and who found the source of the leak, but a man inside one of the apartments became disorderly. The maintenance worker then called the police.

Two officers show up and police say the man starting fighting them as soon as the door opens. Those officers called for backup and about a dozen other officers responded.

After the man was cuffed, were told he continued to fight.

“As far as I know, there were no weapons drawn. I think several knives and screwdrivers, and things that, could be used by the suspect in the residence, but I don’t think he got his hands on any of those items,” said Lt. Ronald Keaton.

Police believe the man in the apartment shouldn’t have been there in the first place. We don’t yet have the suspect’s name.

No one was seriously injured in the fight.

