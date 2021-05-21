McCreary County man convicted of abusing a vulnerable adult

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man will spend five years in prison after pleading guilty for his role in an abuse case involving someone with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office announced the news on Friday.

In a news release, officials say in May 2019, Daniel L. Wright, 39, of Stearns, who was working at an unnamed residential facility, repeatedly kicked and severely injured a vulnerable adult. Following the incident, he tried to convince other staff to help him conceal the abuse.

“Kentuckians trust residential facility staff to provide proper care for their loved ones, and it is our job to hold accountable those who abuse, neglect, and exploit our most vulnerable,” said Attorney General Cameron in the release. “I am grateful to our Medicaid Fraud Unit Detective Eric Long, prosecutors Díanna Y. L. Miller and Michael Brophy, and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services for their work in this case.”

Wright was indicted in November 2019 in Pulaski County Circuit Court. He pleaded guilty last month to wanton abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult.

He will also be placed on the Caregiver Misconduct Registry, which is administered by the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

