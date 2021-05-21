Advertisement

McCreary County man convicted of abusing a vulnerable adult

Prison Bars
Prison Bars(Source: Raycom images)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man will spend five years in prison after pleading guilty for his role in an abuse case involving someone with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office announced the news on Friday.

In a news release, officials say in May 2019, Daniel L. Wright, 39, of Stearns, who was working at an unnamed residential facility, repeatedly kicked and severely injured a vulnerable adult. Following the incident, he tried to convince other staff to help him conceal the abuse.

“Kentuckians trust residential facility staff to provide proper care for their loved ones, and it is our job to hold accountable those who abuse, neglect, and exploit our most vulnerable,” said Attorney General Cameron in the release. “I am grateful to our Medicaid Fraud Unit Detective Eric Long, prosecutors Díanna Y. L. Miller and Michael Brophy, and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services for their work in this case.”

Wright was indicted in November 2019 in Pulaski County Circuit Court. He pleaded guilty last month to wanton abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult.

He will also be placed on the Caregiver Misconduct Registry, which is administered by the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash shut down part of Russell Cave road early Friday morning.
SUV slams into tree, killing driver in Lexington
A Louisville bar has apologized for the name of a Britney Spears themed drink.
‘That’s not us’: Louisville bar apologizes for Britney Spears themed drink with insensitive name
Jessica Ahlbrand, 22, was arrested Wednesday following an investigation that stemmed from a May...
Mother arrested after toddler eats ‘snacks’ possibly containing THC, sheriff’s office says
File image
Police: Registered sex offender was working as ice cream truck driver
Ohio Co. coroner arrives after a fourth victim was found in McHenry.
KSP: Body of 4th victim found badly burned inside Ohio Co. barn

Latest News

June 11 is the date Governor Andy Beshear has set to lift the statewide mask mandate. It’s a...
UK psychologist talks about post pandemic anxiety
Lexington officials are looking at ways to get more people access to the COVID-19 vaccine as...
Lexington planning door-to-door campaign to get more people vaccinated
A pay raise is in the works for some employees at the University of Kentucky. This change...
University of Kentucky increasing minimum wage for employees
As our temperatures warm up and the soil temperature increases, the 17-year Brood X cicadas are...
Show us your photos/videos of the cicadas