Police investigating after young woman, toddler shot in Lexington

Lexington police say a young woman and a toddler were shot in Lexington Friday evening.
Lexington police say a young woman and a toddler were shot in Lexington Friday evening.(WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say a young woman and a toddler were shot in Lexington Friday evening.

Police tell us it happened at the 1800 block of Marietta Drive around 6 p.m. When police got to the scene, they found a young woman and a toddler who had both been shot and had minor injuries.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say they think it was an isolated incident.

They don’t have any suspects at the time and are still investigating. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Lexington Police Department.

