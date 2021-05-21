Advertisement

VACCINE TEAM | Will the current vaccines provide protection against known COVID-19 variants?

WKYT Vaccine Team Q&A
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions.

We have some updates on some previously asked questions.

Will the current vaccines provide protection against known COVID-19 variants?

This week, the World Health Organization said initial research shows all authorized vaccines in the United States and Europe do respond to all known variants.

The four main variants are the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil and the mutation currently devastating India.

Scientists say unknown variants of the virus could still emerge and could be resistant, but they say it will be possible to change the vaccines to add protection.

Will we need to get a booster shot?

During an interview Friday with CBS This Morning, Dr. Anthony Fauci said we still don’t know that answer yet and more information is needed.

