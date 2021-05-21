Fireworks will be back in Lexington this year; no festival, parade again

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have learned more about this year’s Fourth of July celebrations in Lexington.

Mayor Linda Gorton announced Friday morning that the fireworks will back this year. She says the fireworks show will be held on July 3:

Gorton says the Fourth of July festival and parade will not happen again this year because public health guidelines would not allow it earlier in the year when it was being planned.

The Fourth of July festival and parade were canceled last year because of the pandemic. There was a fireworks show but spectators were asked to stay in their cars.

