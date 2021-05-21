‘We don’t want any feuding or fussing over this’: Pig stolen from Hatfield-McCoy Hog Trial Cabin

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Hatfield and McCoy Feud had many underlying causes, but none are more famous than that of the hog trial in the fall of 1873.

The trial started when Randolph McCoy brought charges against Floyd Hatfield for stealing one of his pigs. Now, nearly 150 years after the trial, another pig has gone missing.

“We’ve got a missing pig,” said Pike County Tourism Board Member and Hatfield Descendent Bob Scott. “It’s been ‘pig-napped.’”

The missing pig in question is a small ceramic pig statue that sat on the porch of the Hatfield-McCoy Hog Trial Cabin. Officials with Pike County Tourism, as well as local law enforcement, believe the statue was stolen.

“We’ve got an officer here,” said Scott. “He’s been doing an investigation and filling out a report.”

Although the Hatfields and McCoys have a long history of feuding, especially soon before the turn of the 20th century, the families have agreed to work together to try and find the missing statue and serve justice to whoever stole it.

“The last thing we want is for things to get out of control again,” said Scott. “We don’t want any feuding and we sure don’t want any fussing over this.”

Pike County Tourism has also offered a reward to the person who finds the missing pig or whose information leads to the finding of the statue.

“We’re looking into this very seriously,” said Scott. “If someone actually knows and can identify the person who may have stolen the pig statue, we are offering a reward.”

Officials encourage locals who may have information about the statue to contact Pike County Tourism or the Pike County Sheriff’s Office.

