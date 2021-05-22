Advertisement

6-car pileup closes I-64 East in eastern Ky.

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
UPDATE 5/22/21 @ 1:05 a.m.

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Interstate 64 reopened around 1 a.m. following a massive car pileup.

Officials said the string of crashes stretched for more than half a mile. All six cars that were involved sustained heavy damage. A number of the cars were flipped over, and one engine was thrown into the median.

Five people were taken to the hospital, including one person who was flown to Huntington, according to Carter County Emergency Management Director Adam Stapleton.

The Carter County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the crashes. It’s unclear at this time what caused the pileup.

ORIGINAL STORY

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A six-car pileup late Friday night on Interstate 64 in Carter County has closed the eastbound lanes, according to our crew at the scene.

County 911 dispatchers confirmed the accident earlier, saying it happened near the 166-mile marker.

The information came into our newsroom just before 11 p.m.

Our crew said the wreckage covers a long stretch, with some cars on their tops. A witness said at least one person was flown from the scene by helicopter.

Fire and rescue crews from Olive Hill, Grayson and Carter County EMS were among first responders at the scene.

Crews say the eastbound lanes could be closed for at least another couple of hours.

