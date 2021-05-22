Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Summer surge continues before changes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer heat has taken over the forecast, and it’s here to stay for the next few days before changes enter into the forecast.

Warm and then mild temperatures will be with us throughout this evening and into tonight across the Commonwealth. We’ll slowly cool through the 70s and only end up in the 60s by late tonight. Winds will stay light to moderate, with a few clouds mixed in. Fortunately, our dry pattern will continue for any of the proms or graduation parties happening this weekend.

By Sunday, we have another Summer-like day in the forecast. Morning temperatures will begin the day in the lower-60s and some in the upper-50s. It will be another dry day with plenty of sunshine all day long; however, it may feel just a touch on the humid side at times in the afternoon and evening. Highs on Sunday are expected to reach back into the mid to upper-80s yet again with light to moderate winds.

Our dry and summer pattern continues into the first half of this next work week, with the mid-80s staying around through Wednesday. By The middle and latter half of next week, we’ll track our next rain threats into the forecast. These shower and thunderstorms chances do look pretty scattered at this time, so we aren’t expecting washout conditions, but Thursday and Friday could bring in a cold front that helps temperatures “cool down” into the 70s by next weekend.

