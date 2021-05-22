Advertisement

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Summer surge continues before changes

(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)((Source: Stock image/Pixabay))
By Adam Burniston
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer heat has taken over the forecast, and it’s here to stay for the next few days before changes enter into the forecast.

Warm and then mild temperatures will be with us throughout this evening and into tonight across the Commonwealth. We’ll slowly cool through the 70s and only end up in the 60s by late tonight. Winds will stay light to moderate, with a few clouds mixed in. Fortunately, our dry pattern will continue for any of the proms or graduation parties happening this weekend.

By Sunday, we have another Summer-like day in the forecast. Morning temperatures will begin the day in the lower-60s and some in the upper-50s. It will be another dry day with plenty of sunshine all day long; however, it may feel just a touch on the humid side at times in the afternoon and evening. Highs on Sunday are expected to reach back into the mid to upper-80s yet again with light to moderate winds.

Our dry and summer pattern continues into the first half of this next work week, with the mid-80s staying around through Wednesday. By The middle and latter half of next week, we’ll track our next rain threats into the forecast. These shower and thunderstorms chances do look pretty scattered at this time, so we aren’t expecting washout conditions, but Thursday and Friday could bring in a cold front that helps temperatures “cool down” into the 70s by next weekend.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fern Creek Fire Sgt. Kyle Adams
Kentucky firefighter killed in lawn mowing accident 8 shifts before retirement
Johnathan Lemons, accused of killing his own daughter, was captured in Kentucky. He was found...
Man accused of killing daughter arrested outside Ky. hospital where next child was on the way
A crash shut down part of Russell Cave road early Friday morning.
SUV slams into tree, killing driver in Lexington
File image
Police: Registered sex offender was working as ice cream truck driver
Lexington police say a young woman and a toddler were shot in Lexington Friday evening.
Police investigating after young woman, toddler shot in Lexington

Latest News

Saturday's Forecast
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Summer-like weekend
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Steamy Weekend Ahead
WATCH|Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Steamy Weekend Ahead
temps
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Steamy Weekend Ahead
Temperatures will reach summer-like levels
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast