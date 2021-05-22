Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | Summer-like weekend

Saturday Forecast
By Ally Blake
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning! It is going to be another very warm day with temperatures nearing 90 degrees, and humidity levels also kicking into higher levels.

Waking up in the morning, we will have mostly sunny skies with some cirrus clouds painted in. A potent area of high pressure continues to dominate the southeast and protect us from rain chances. Temps will be in the upper 50′s and low 60′s across the region before racing towards the mid to upper 80′s late day. This pattern will continue even into Sunday, where I think we will have the best chance to hit the 90-degree marker.

Honestly, Monday and Tuesday will continue the same pattern as this weekend. Toasty temps into the upper 80′s with clouds increasing each day. This weekend/upcoming week will have the best weather for outdoor activities, I recommend grilling out or even hitting up your local pool if they’re open. Wednesday rain chances come back, they will be low percentage-wise, but we could get better chances towards the end of the week with the arrival of a cold front. Temps will then move back into the low 80′s... still above average.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better weekend:)

