Advertisement

EKU falls to No. 9 Tennessee 8-1 in Knoxville Regional

The Colonels will face Liberty Saturday in an elimination game.
EKU falls to Tennessee 8-1.
EKU falls to Tennessee 8-1.(EKU Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Ten. (WKYT) - Tied 1-1 entering the fifth inning, No. 9 Tennessee scored seven unanswered runs and beat Eastern Kentucky 8-1 Friday afternoon in the opening round of the Knoxville Regional.

The Volunteers (42-13, 12-11 SEC) advance to face James Madison Saturday at noon. The Colonels (35-16, 22-9 OVC) will face No. 25 Liberty Saturday at 2:30 in an elimination game.

EKU standout Miranda Lopez provided an RBI double in the second to tie the game 1-1.

The Lady Volunteers went back in front in the bottom half of the fifth on a pair of RBI singles by Madison Webber and Ayala to retake the lead 3-1.

Tennessee scored five in the bottom of the sixth to extend the lead to 8-1.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash shut down part of Russell Cave road early Friday morning.
SUV slams into tree, killing driver in Lexington
A Louisville bar has apologized for the name of a Britney Spears themed drink.
‘That’s not us’: Louisville bar apologizes for Britney Spears themed drink with insensitive name
File image
Police: Registered sex offender was working as ice cream truck driver
Jessica Ahlbrand, 22, was arrested Wednesday following an investigation that stemmed from a May...
Mother arrested after toddler eats ‘snacks’ possibly containing THC, sheriff’s office says
Ohio Co. coroner arrives after a fourth victim was found in McHenry.
KSP: Body of 4th victim found badly burned inside Ohio Co. barn

Latest News

May 21, 2021 is Connie McClanahan Day
Mayor Gorton declares May 21 as Connie McClanahan Day
Humes dazzles vs. Texas A&M.
Humes’ strong effort, Smith’s RBI send UK into winner’s bracket
Ewell finished 4-for-5 with four runs and two RBIs
Ewell hits for the cycle, Colonels score 10 in the fourth to beat North Dakota State 15-3
SEC schools to get $23 million to off-set impact of Covid pandemic