EKU falls to No. 9 Tennessee 8-1 in Knoxville Regional

KNOXVILLE, Ten. (WKYT) - Tied 1-1 entering the fifth inning, No. 9 Tennessee scored seven unanswered runs and beat Eastern Kentucky 8-1 Friday afternoon in the opening round of the Knoxville Regional.

The Volunteers (42-13, 12-11 SEC) advance to face James Madison Saturday at noon. The Colonels (35-16, 22-9 OVC) will face No. 25 Liberty Saturday at 2:30 in an elimination game.

EKU standout Miranda Lopez provided an RBI double in the second to tie the game 1-1.

The Lady Volunteers went back in front in the bottom half of the fifth on a pair of RBI singles by Madison Webber and Ayala to retake the lead 3-1.

Tennessee scored five in the bottom of the sixth to extend the lead to 8-1.

