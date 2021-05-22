Advertisement

First ever Research Day at Western Kentucky Heart and Lung honors Dr. Rebecca Shadowen

By Ana Medina
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a year in which the biggest heroes were those on the front lines like our nurses and doctors, Western Kentucky Heart and Lung Research Foundation and Educational Trust, and Med Center Health presented the first-ever research day.

The day featured regional medical research and was developed to give area physicians and fellows from Med Center Health’s fellowship program, residents and medical students from the UK College of Medicine - Bowling Green Campus were able to present their findings and get critiqued by physicians.

The first-ever Dr. Rebecca Shadowen Research Award was also given, the recipient of this year Dr. Kristopher Pfirman.

“One of the things that I’ve learned from her is that medicine is a constant lifelong learning process and she was one that would always reiterate that to us. She was always up to date on her knowledge, and be willing to instill that upon the next generation. So my hope is that after all of my training is over, that I can once again then turn into a teacher/professor role and once again, be still my knowledge that I’ve accumulated over my lifetime to the future generations,” says Dr. Pfirman.

Dr. Melinda Joyce, a PharmD also spoke on the success of Research Day.

“I think it’s so important to make sure that we have the opportunity to showcase research because research is how we change practice. It’s how we learn. It’s how we grow, and the research that’s going on here is just really helpful along with those ways. We’ve had many people who have had articles published in different journals, they’ve spoken at national meetings, and so to say that this research is coming from here at Med Center Health, and the Western Kentucky Heart and Lung Research Foundation is just great,” says Dr. Joyce.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash shut down part of Russell Cave road early Friday morning.
SUV slams into tree, killing driver in Lexington
Fern Creek Fire Sgt. Kyle Adams
Kentucky firefighter killed in lawn mowing accident 8 shifts before retirement
Johnathan Lemons, accused of killing his own daughter, was captured in Kentucky. He was found...
Man accused of killing daughter arrested outside Ky. hospital where next child was on the way
File image
Police: Registered sex offender was working as ice cream truck driver
Lexington police say a young woman and a toddler were shot in Lexington Friday evening.
Police investigating after young woman, toddler shot in Lexington

Latest News

Saturday's Forecast
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Summer-like weekend
A 7-car pileup closed I-64 East late Friday night into Saturday morning in Carter County,...
6-car pileup closes I-64 East in eastern Ky.
Many seeing hair loss as side effect of COVID-19
Post COVID-19 battle with hair loss taking toll on women
Main street program in Williamsburg receives national accreditation
Main street program in Williamsburg receives national accreditation
Serving up cicadas
University of Tennessee professor serves up cicadas as the star of sweet and savory dishes