Gov. Beshear reports less than 500 new cases of COVID-19, 2.63% positivity rate Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear says 1,957,642 Kentuckians have gotten at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Beshear reported 426 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday bringing the state total to 455,575 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 2.63 percent positivity rate. Of Saturday’s new cases, 71 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 5 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday, with 2 additional audit deaths. That brings the state total to 6,705.

357 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 102 are in the ICU, and 50 are on ventilators as of Saturday.

