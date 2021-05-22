Gov. Beshear reports less than 500 new cases of COVID-19, 2.63% positivity rate Saturday
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear says 1,957,642 Kentuckians have gotten at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Governor Beshear reported 426 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday bringing the state total to 455,575 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 2.63 percent positivity rate. Of Saturday’s new cases, 71 are in kids 18 or younger.
There were 5 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday, with 2 additional audit deaths. That brings the state total to 6,705.
357 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 102 are in the ICU, and 50 are on ventilators as of Saturday.
