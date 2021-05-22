Knott County Schools: Superintendent Kim King died Saturday morning

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County Schools officials confirmed to WYMT that school Superintendent Kim King died Saturday morning.

King was a breast cancer survivor for 12 years, she told WYMT in a 2019 interview.

Her cancer returned in 2015, Iand in June of 2020, she would drive to Lexington for chemotherapy appointments.

WYMT reached out to Knott County Schools and received the following statement:

“Knott County Schools has lost a great woman and a great leader. Join us in mourning the passing of our beloved Superintendent Kimberly King. She did a tremendous job leading our school system. She was an inspiration to all. Mrs. King will be greatly missed. Please keep her family, friends, and our school system in your thoughts and prayers in the difficult days to come.”

You can watch our latest story with King below:

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.