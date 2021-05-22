KSP investigating fatal crash in Russell County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police Post 15 say troopers responded to a three-vehicle collision in Russell County on Monday night.

Police say on May 17, 2021 at approximately 9:19 P.M., KSP Post 15 was contacted by Russell County Dispatch and requested to investigate a three-vehicle fatal collision at the intersection of US 127 and Fields Road.

According to KSP, the preliminary investigation revealed that Ronald Mosley, age 41 of London, entered US 127 traveling south from Fields Road in a 1994 Ford dump truck. Police say Victor Cruz, age 26 of Russell Springs, was traveling south on US 127 in a 2011 Ford Focus passenger car. Police say Cruz’s vehicle struck Mosley’s vehicle in the rear. Police then say Cruz’s vehicle then entered into the northbound lane of US 127 and struck Wesley Flatt, age 30 of Russell Springs, operating a 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis.

Police say a passenger in Cruz’s vehicle, Miguel Ramirez age 26 of Russell Springs, as well as Cruz were airlifted and transported to University of Kentucky hospital in Lexington with life-threatening injuries.

Ramirez was later pronounced deceased at the University of Kentucky hospital by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office. A portion of KY 127 was closed for several hours to allow troopers to reconstruct the collision.

KSP Post 15 was assisted at the scene by the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, Russell County EMS and Russell Springs Fire Department. The collision is still under investigation by Sergeant Adam Likins.

