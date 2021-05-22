Advertisement

Mayor Gorton declares May 21 as Connie McClanahan Day

He spent 31 years in the Lexington Parks & Recreation Department.
May 21, 2021 is Connie McClanahan Day
May 21, 2021 is Connie McClanahan Day(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: May. 21, 2021 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - When it comes to little league sports in Central Kentucky, Connie McClanahan is a household name.

He spent 31 years in the Lexington Parks & Recreation Department, devoting his entire life to the youth of the Northside of Lexington. He also spent 12 years at Castlewood Park with duties of Custodian and Field Manager.

McClanahan coached the Panthers Little League Football Team of Castlewood Park to multiple city championships and coached the Central Little League Barrons Baseball Team.

On Friday afternoon at the Signature Club in Lexington, McClanahan was honored for his years of service to the youth of Lexington. Mayor Linda Gorton was in attendance and named May 21, 2021 as Connie McClanahan Day. Eddie Jacobs from the Office of the Governor also named him a Kentucky Colonel.

“When I think about it, I constantly go back to how many kids he did touch and how many lives he did change by what he did for Lexington’s Castlewood Park in particular, but for all of us,” said Larry Stokely, who played for McClanahan. “Just a great man, well deserving of any accolades that he gets and we are just proud to have known him.”

