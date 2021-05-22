Advertisement

New veterans center opens in Madison County

An opening ceremony was held Saturday for the veterans center.
An opening ceremony was held Saturday for the veterans center.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The new Madison County Veterans Center opened Saturday morning.

Veterans, politicians, and musicians came together for an official opening ceremony.

For many veterans, like Craig Pyles with the Marine Corps League, memories from times of service are not easily forgotten. He served in Vietnam in 1968.

The veterans center offers a place for veterans like Pyles to congregate.

“We serve food, and have meetings, and get things done. People can come visit, see who we are, and especially veterans can come in,” Pyles said. “They may find that this can be a home for them too.”

Congressman Andy Barr spoke at the opening ceremony Saturday.

“That community is really, really important, so it’s extra special not just that we’re bringing all of the Madison County VSO’s together under one roof here for community but especially after the pandemic,” Barr said.

Pyles said above all, the center is about giving veterans the chance to be with other vets.

“When we get together, we have fun doing what we do,” He said. “We enjoy each other’s company.”

The center was scheduled to open in 2020 but was delayed due to COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fern Creek Fire Sgt. Kyle Adams
Kentucky firefighter killed in lawn mowing accident 8 shifts before retirement
Johnathan Lemons, accused of killing his own daughter, was captured in Kentucky. He was found...
Man accused of killing daughter arrested outside Ky. hospital where next child was on the way
A crash shut down part of Russell Cave road early Friday morning.
SUV slams into tree, killing driver in Lexington
File image
Police: Registered sex offender was working as ice cream truck driver
Lexington police say a young woman and a toddler were shot in Lexington Friday evening.
Police investigating after young woman, toddler shot in Lexington

Latest News

(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Summer surge continues before changes
Just one month shy of turning 85, Ann Bolton Bevins smiles shortly after receiving her diploma...
‘I actually dived in and made it happen:’ 84-year-old woman graduates from Georgetown College
Beautification Day at Winburn Middle School
Food drive held at Winburn Middle School
Knott County Schools: Superintendent Kim King died Saturday morning
Knott County Schools: Superintendent Kim King died Saturday morning