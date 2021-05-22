One dead in Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a shooting in Lexington.

According to the Lexington Police Department, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. at the corner of Winchester Road and Hillcrest Drive.

Information at this time is limited, but police said they are investigating the incident.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information comes into the newsroom.

