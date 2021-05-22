Advertisement

Police: 2 dead, 8 wounded in downtown Minneapolis shooting

Police say a shooting in downtown Minneapolis has killed two people and wounded eight others.
Police say a shooting in downtown Minneapolis has killed two people and wounded eight others.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police say a shooting in downtown Minneapolis has killed two people and wounded eight others.

Police say in tweets early Saturday that the 10 people shot included five men and five women.

Two of the men died and another man was at a hospital in critical condition. Police say the other seven wounded people had injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

No arrests were immediately announced.

KMSP-TV reports a police spokesperson says the gunfire stemmed from two men in a crowd who got into an argument, pulled out guns and started shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash shut down part of Russell Cave road early Friday morning.
SUV slams into tree, killing driver in Lexington
Fern Creek Fire Sgt. Kyle Adams
Kentucky firefighter killed in lawn mowing accident 8 shifts before retirement
Johnathan Lemons, accused of killing his own daughter, was captured in Kentucky. He was found...
Man accused of killing daughter arrested outside Ky. hospital where next child was on the way
File image
Police: Registered sex offender was working as ice cream truck driver
Lexington police say a young woman and a toddler were shot in Lexington Friday evening.
Police investigating after young woman, toddler shot in Lexington

Latest News

Saturday's Forecast
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Summer-like weekend
The world's largest iceberg is floating off Antarctica.
World’s largest iceberg breaks off Antarctica
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
New vibe at White House: Hugs are in; masks are (mostly) out
A 7-car pileup closed I-64 East late Friday night into Saturday morning in Carter County,...
6-car pileup closes I-64 East in eastern Ky.