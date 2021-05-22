Post COVID-19 battle with hair loss taking toll on women

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many people who have battled COVID-19 are now saying they are recognizing significant hair loss.

”My hair is part of me, and it’s a big part of me. I’ve always had lots of hair and to date, I’ve lost about 50 percent,” said Shannon Byrd who battled COVID-19 at Thanksgiving.

Byrd is a medical doctor and had a fever that topped 104 degrees at times.

About three weeks later while showering before her birthday she recognized her hair was coming out in clumps.

”I had two hand fulls of hair instantaneously when I didn’t have it two days before when I took a shower, I had no idea what was happening,” said Byrd.

At Salon Visage, hairstylists say this is becoming more common.

”We’ve seen more and more of it as a matter of fact over the last few months,” said Co-Owner Belinda Gambuzza.

The symptom that causes COVID-19 hair loss is called Telogen Effluvium.

In this specific instance, the body has been so focused on fighting the virus, it sends the hair follicles into a hibernation state that then forces the body to shed the hair in mass.

”It’s just one more thing, it’s been a very difficult 12 to 15 months, for all of us,” said Byrd.

While this is happening to both men and women, the latter seems to have a harder time coming to grasp it.

”Women think about their hair as them and it’s part of who we are and what we want to portray on the world as who we are and how we want to be seen as people,” said Gambuzza.

While this hair loss is not permanent there is no stopping it, and little can be done to prevent it.

Gambuzza says there are hair vitamins that can help make the hair roots healthy along with special shampoos and conditioners, but overall once the process of losing hair has begun, there is no stopping it.

