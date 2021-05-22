Sayre School 8th graders win national award for podcast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some students at Sayre School in Lexington are national winners because of their podcast.

Braeden Collett and Brennan Williams, 8th graders at Sayre, won the middle school contest for NPR’s Student Podcast Challenge.

The students decided to focus on some essential people in their own school and wanted to look into the hard work of their physical plant and maintenance staff members. They plan to move on to spotlighting cafeteria staff next.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.