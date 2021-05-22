Small businesses staying busy during short prom season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County high schools have announced each school is hosting their proms Saturday night. The good news for students may be even better news for small businesses that rely on dress and tux sales.

“I can only describe it as everything just went dark,” said Gino Guarnieri with Geno’s Formal Affairs.

In the thick of the pandemic last year, high school proms were cancelled.

“This time of the year, it’s hustle. It’s bustle. Everything is time sensitive. We’re trying to match collars, get special things for some of these young people. The glitter shoes that they would like,” Guarnieri said.

But, the sequins and fancy footwear were put away.

“Last year, we just twiddled our thumbs. Our staff was home. No one knew what was going to happen,” Guarnieri said.

No fun themes, no pre-prom pictures, no memories made. Some were worried prom season would face the same fate this year.

“Normally our busy season, we start in December, January and February and we’re slammed. This year we were super slow. Girls weren’t getting excited about shopping for prom,” said Elizabeth Cruse, the owner of Miss Priss.

Small businesses like Miss Priss and Geno’s Formal Affairs survive on events like prom. About two months ago, school systems made the announcement business owners and students had been waiting for.

“The girls this year have just been super excited to get to have proms,” Cruse said.

After a long year on the racks, the intricate beading and colorful tulle have homes, and businesses can finally make sales.

These business owners say the next bit of good news for them is pageant and wedding seasons are picking back up this summer, bringing even more business in that they missed out on last year.

