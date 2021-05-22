Advertisement

Transylvania tops Earlham 11-2, wins HCAC tournament title

The Pioneers earn the HCAC’s automatic qualification bid to the Division III NCAA Tournament.
By Alex Walker
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Transylvania beat Earlham 11-2 Saturday afternoon to win its first HCAC baseball tournament championship since 2008.

The Pioneers earn the HCAC’s automatic qualification bid to the Division III NCAA Tournament. They will find out their draw in the tournament on Monday.

Trent Youngblood, Riley Willbur, Jake Schmidt and Hudson Chastain were named to the All-Tournament Team and Chastain was named the MVP. He is the school’s record holder for hits in a season.

