Two hospitalized in Lexington shooting
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people were hurt in a Lexington shooting Saturday, May 22.
It happened around 12:45 a.m. on Bob-O-Link Drive.
According to police, a man forced his way into an apartment and allegedly shot the person living there.
A stray bullet went through the wall of the apartment and hit another person in the next-door apartment.
Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect ran from the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lexington Police.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.