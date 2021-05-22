Advertisement

Two hospitalized in Lexington shooting

Published: May. 22, 2021 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people were hurt in a Lexington shooting Saturday, May 22.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. on Bob-O-Link Drive.

According to police, a man forced his way into an apartment and allegedly shot the person living there.

A stray bullet went through the wall of the apartment and hit another person in the next-door apartment.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect ran from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lexington Police.

