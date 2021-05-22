Advertisement

World’s largest iceberg breaks off Antarctica

The world's largest iceberg is floating off Antarctica.
The world's largest iceberg is floating off Antarctica.(European Space Agency via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 3:59 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The world’s largest iceberg is floating off Antarctica after breaking off from the icy continent.

The European Space Agency says it is about 80 times the size of Manhattan.

Scientists do not believe the break-off is due to climate change, but just a normal process called calving.

Because the iceberg had been floating on the ice shelf, it will not even cause the sea level to rise when it melts.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash shut down part of Russell Cave road early Friday morning.
SUV slams into tree, killing driver in Lexington
Fern Creek Fire Sgt. Kyle Adams
Kentucky firefighter killed in lawn mowing accident 8 shifts before retirement
Johnathan Lemons, accused of killing his own daughter, was captured in Kentucky. He was found...
Man accused of killing daughter arrested outside Ky. hospital where next child was on the way
File image
Police: Registered sex offender was working as ice cream truck driver
Lexington police say a young woman and a toddler were shot in Lexington Friday evening.
Police investigating after young woman, toddler shot in Lexington

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
New vibe at White House: Hugs are in; masks are (mostly) out
Many seeing hair loss as side effect of COVID-19
Post COVID-19 battle with hair loss taking toll on women
Serving up cicadas
University of Tennessee professor serves up cicadas as the star of sweet and savory dishes
Sgt. Gary Willford Jr. and the rest of the "Spartans" pose for a class photo after graduating...
At 57, Alabama man graduates again from basic training