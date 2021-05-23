Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Tracking changing conditions this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our Summer surge continues for a few more days this week before rain chances move in with cooler weather.

Warm and mild temperatures will be around for this evening as we slowly cool through the 70s and into the 60s. Skies will stay mostly clear through tonight, with a few clouds mixed in. Otherwise, it is a dry night ahead with light westerly winds around 3-8mph.

By Monday, temperatures will begin the day in the mid to lower-60s for a mild start. Throughout the day, we’ll have mostly sunny skies with clouds mixed in as well, but dry conditions will persist. Highs by the afternoon and evening hours are expected to reach into the 80s yet again, with a few areas reaching the upper 80s. Some humidity will stick around as well, making it feel a touch warmer.

Our dry pattern will slowly come to an end on Tuesday, with a very small chance for a few showers. However, as we get into the middle and latter half of the week, more scattered showers and thunderstorms will pick up across our region as a front moves in. This front will also help bring in some cooler temperatures later this week as well. Highs will go from the mid-80s Tuesday and Wednesday to lower 80s and eventually 70s by the end of the week and into next weekend.

