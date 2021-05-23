Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | Toasty temps to end the weekend

Sunday Forecast
By Ally Blake
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning! We are waking up on this lovely Sunday with a gorgeous sunrise.

Temperatures are mild in the upper 50′s and low 60′s to start off the day. For the rest of the day, we will see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures heating up to the upper 80′s, and a 90-degree temp somewhere is expected. This potent area of high pressure continues to dominate over the southeast and keep us warm and dry.

The current ridging pattern will last until Tuesday. Tuesday the day will begin partly to mostly cloudy by the end of it all, but still hot and well above average. The drier stretch upon us looks to be ending late on Tuesday as a stray shower is not out of the question. Wednesday into Thursday a cold front looks to drape over the region. This will drop temperatures back into the low 80′s. Friday may even dip into the upper 70′s. The chance for showers and storms will linger into next weekend, but hopefully drying up by Memorial Day.

Have a great day:)

