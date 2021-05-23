EKU’s season comes to a close in Knoxville Regional
No. 25 Liberty beat Eastern Kentucky 5-1 Saturday afternoon.
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKYT) - No. 25 Liberty beat Eastern Kentucky 5-1 Saturday afternoon, eliminating the Colonels from the NCAA Softball Tournament in the Knoxville Regional.
Liberty (43-14, 16-2 ASUN) took the early lead scoring five unearned runs in the top of the second and never looked back.
Eastern Kentucky (35-17, 22-9 OVC) scored its only run on an Ariyana Miranda fielders choice in the fourth inning.
