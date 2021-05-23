EKU’s season comes to a close in Knoxville Regional

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKYT) - No. 25 Liberty beat Eastern Kentucky 5-1 Saturday afternoon, eliminating the Colonels from the NCAA Softball Tournament in the Knoxville Regional.

Liberty (43-14, 16-2 ASUN) took the early lead scoring five unearned runs in the top of the second and never looked back.

Eastern Kentucky (35-17, 22-9 OVC) scored its only run on an Ariyana Miranda fielders choice in the fourth inning.

What a season.



What a team.



Thank you to all the fans this year that made it awesome!



We love you Colonel nation! pic.twitter.com/z09i70QHpQ — EKU Softball (@EKU_Softball) May 22, 2021

