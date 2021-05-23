Advertisement

Fayette County high school seniors celebrate final night together; proms hosted outdoors

By Grason Passmore
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was a night no one thought they were going to see.

“I feel really excited because I didn’t think we were going to get a prom this year. So to be able to get an outdoor prom is just pretty amazing,” said Henry Clay High School Seniors.

The hanging lights, picture backdrops, decorated archways, a tent to hold 1,000 people, a DJ and dance floor....it’s all the makings of a night to remember that may be needed now more than ever before.

“This is just three hours of unbridled socialization done in a way that helps them reconnect to who they were a year ago,” said Senior Class Sponsor Denise Minor.

Minor only had a few weeks to put this prom together. A community spending countless hours to try and make up for all of last year’s lost time.

“It’s about them forgetting COVID for the next three hours. We want them to enjoy the last event of their senior year and we want to honor the class of 2020 who did not have the same event.”

Fancy gowns, sharp looking tuxes, photographs with friends that will be held on to for years.

“We all get to have this moment. It’s a last night to hang out with friends,” said students.

Before there’s hundreds of miles in between them.

“You disperse and go to different colleges, but still have the pictures and memories made here at prom.”

An evening they’ll always remember.

All six Fayette County high schools held proms outdoors Saturday night.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fern Creek Fire Sgt. Kyle Adams
Kentucky firefighter killed in lawn mowing accident 8 shifts before retirement
Johnathan Lemons, accused of killing his own daughter, was captured in Kentucky. He was found...
Man accused of killing daughter arrested outside Ky. hospital where next child was on the way
A crash shut down part of Russell Cave road early Friday morning.
SUV slams into tree, killing driver in Lexington
File image
UPDATE: Man shot and killed in Lexington identified
Lexington police say a young woman and a toddler were shot in Lexington Friday evening.
Police investigating after young woman, toddler shot in Lexington

Latest News

WATCH | Fayette County high school seniors celebrate final night together; proms hosted outdoors
WATCH | Fayette County high school seniors celebrate final night together; proms hosted outdoors
WATCH | ‘I actually dived in and made it happen:’ 84-year-old woman graduates from Georgetown...
WATCH | ‘I actually dived in and made it happen:’ 84-year-old woman graduates from Georgetown College
Kentucky beats Vandy 7-5.
Kessler’s blast sends UK past No. 3 Vanderbilt in series finale
UK eliminates Northwestern.
No. 14 UK softball survives elimination, tops Northwestern