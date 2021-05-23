Fayette County high school seniors celebrate final night together; proms hosted outdoors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was a night no one thought they were going to see.

“I feel really excited because I didn’t think we were going to get a prom this year. So to be able to get an outdoor prom is just pretty amazing,” said Henry Clay High School Seniors.

The hanging lights, picture backdrops, decorated archways, a tent to hold 1,000 people, a DJ and dance floor....it’s all the makings of a night to remember that may be needed now more than ever before.

“This is just three hours of unbridled socialization done in a way that helps them reconnect to who they were a year ago,” said Senior Class Sponsor Denise Minor.

Minor only had a few weeks to put this prom together. A community spending countless hours to try and make up for all of last year’s lost time.

“It’s about them forgetting COVID for the next three hours. We want them to enjoy the last event of their senior year and we want to honor the class of 2020 who did not have the same event.”

Fancy gowns, sharp looking tuxes, photographs with friends that will be held on to for years.

“We all get to have this moment. It’s a last night to hang out with friends,” said students.

Before there’s hundreds of miles in between them.

“You disperse and go to different colleges, but still have the pictures and memories made here at prom.”

An evening they’ll always remember.

All six Fayette County high schools held proms outdoors Saturday night.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.