Kessler’s blast sends UK past No. 3 Vanderbilt in series finale

The Wildcats will now face No. 6 seed Florida Tuesday in the SEC Tournament.
Kentucky beats Vandy 7-5.(UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKYT) - Coltyn Kessler hit a 3-run blast in the top of the ninth inning and Kentucky beat No. 3 Vanderbilt 7-5 Saturday afternoon to avoid the series sweep.

The Wildcats (29-22, 12-18 SEC) will now head to Hoover, Alabama for the SEC Tournament. They are the No. 11 seed and will face No. 6 Florida Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m. on the SEC Network.

Trailing 3-2 and facing one of the nation’s top closers in Nick Maldonado the winning rally started with Austin Schultz’s single to left and T.J. Collett’s liner to right, both with two outs. Kessler then worked the count to 2-2, fouled off a pitch and then clobbered a pitch deep into the right field bleachers to stun the home crowd.

True to form, Kessler never broke a smile rounding the bases or when his teammates greeted him just outside the dugout. It was just another professional at-bat for the breakout star of the Cats’ season, who has a compelling case as the nation’s top hitting backstop.

John Rhodes followed Kessler’s blast by wearing a pitch for the 17th time this season and then Jake Plastiak delivered insurance with a towering two-run home run to the opposite field to complete the Cats’ scoring.

