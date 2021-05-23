Kessler’s blast sends UK past No. 3 Vanderbilt in series finale

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKYT) - Coltyn Kessler hit a 3-run blast in the top of the ninth inning and Kentucky beat No. 3 Vanderbilt 7-5 Saturday afternoon to avoid the series sweep.

The Wildcats (29-22, 12-18 SEC) will now head to Hoover, Alabama for the SEC Tournament. They are the No. 11 seed and will face No. 6 Florida Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m. on the SEC Network.

Trailing 3-2 and facing one of the nation’s top closers in Nick Maldonado the winning rally started with Austin Schultz’s single to left and T.J. Collett’s liner to right, both with two outs. Kessler then worked the count to 2-2, fouled off a pitch and then clobbered a pitch deep into the right field bleachers to stun the home crowd.

True to form, Kessler never broke a smile rounding the bases or when his teammates greeted him just outside the dugout. It was just another professional at-bat for the breakout star of the Cats’ season, who has a compelling case as the nation’s top hitting backstop.

John Rhodes followed Kessler’s blast by wearing a pitch for the 17th time this season and then Jake Plastiak delivered insurance with a towering two-run home run to the opposite field to complete the Cats’ scoring.

𝐊𝐄𝐒𝐒 𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐒 𝐎𝐍𝐄 𝐆𝐎𝐎𝐃𝐁𝐘𝐄!!!@coltyn_kessler with the big boy moment. pic.twitter.com/88DZOXOsuz — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) May 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.