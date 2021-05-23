Advertisement

Mickelson enters Sunday in the lead at PGA Championship

Mickelson now is one round away from becoming golf’s oldest major champion at age 50.
Fans cheer after Phil Mickelson hit his second shot on the 16th hole from the rough during the...
Fans cheer after Phil Mickelson hit his second shot on the 16th hole from the rough during the third round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) - Phil Mickelson survived a wild ride Saturday at the PGA Championship.

It ended with Lefty saving par with a flop shot for a 70 and a one-shot lead over Brooks Koepka. Mickelson now is one round away from becoming golf’s oldest major champion at age 50. Julius Boros holds the record. He was 48 when he won the PGA Championship in 1968.

Koepka is going after his third PGA title in four years. He will be paired with Mickelson in the final group, a twosome of a combined nine majors.

Louis Oosthuizen shot 72 and was two behind.

