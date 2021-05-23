No. 1 seed Draxl advances in NCAA Tennis Championships

ORLANDO, Fla. (WKYT) - No. 1 singles seed Liam Draxl has advanced in the NCAA Men’s Tennis Championships.

The Kentucky sophomore beat Ohio State senior John McNally 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7-4) in the first-round opener at the USTA National Campus.

HOW DOES HE DO IT?



In another patented come-from-behind thriller, No. 1 @liamdraxl earns a 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7-4) win over John McNally of Ohio State in the first round of the #NCAATennis Championship. #UKRising pic.twitter.com/fi92A6MIPa — Kentucky Men's Tennis (@UKMensTennis) May 23, 2021

Draxl will now play No. 36 seed Axel Nefve of Notre Dame in Monday’s second round.

Prior to Draxl’s victory, 33rd-ranked Kentucky senior Millen Hurrion scratched from his first-round bout with No. 42 Adria Soriano Barrera of Miami due to injury.

Hurrion is set to return to Lexington for another round of varsity competition next season.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.