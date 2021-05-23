Advertisement

No. 1 seed Draxl advances in NCAA Tennis Championships

The Kentucky sophomore beat Ohio State senior John McNally 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7-4).
Draxl advances to the 2nd round.
By Alex Walker
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (WKYT) - No. 1 singles seed Liam Draxl has advanced in the NCAA Men’s Tennis Championships.

The Kentucky sophomore beat Ohio State senior John McNally 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7-4) in the first-round opener at the USTA National Campus.

Draxl will now play No. 36 seed Axel Nefve of Notre Dame in Monday’s second round.

Prior to Draxl’s victory, 33rd-ranked Kentucky senior Millen Hurrion scratched from his first-round bout with No. 42 Adria Soriano Barrera of Miami due to injury.

Hurrion is set to return to Lexington for another round of varsity competition next season.

