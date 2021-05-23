No. 14 UK softball survives elimination, tops Northwestern

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After losing to Notre Dame 12-3 in five innings Saturday afternoon, No. 14 Kentucky staved off elimination and beat Northwestern 7-2 Saturday night at John Cropp Stadium.

The Wildcats will now have to beat the Fighting Irish twice on Sunday to advance to the Super Regional. The first game is set for 12:00 and if necessary, they will play again at approximately 2:30.

After trailing 1-0, Mallory Peyton hit a two-run double to give Kentucky a 2-1 lead. Peyton then homered in the top of the fifth inning for a 3-1 lead.

Up 4-2, Erin Coffel provided a sac fly and Renee Abernathy drilled a RBI double to extend UK’s lead to 6-2. Lauren Johnson drove in the final run of the night to seal the deal for Kentucky.

