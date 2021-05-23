Section of Clays Mill Road closed to through traffic until August

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Clays Mill Road, between Stratford Drive and Pasadena Drive, will be closed to through traffic starting Monday at 4 pm until August 10th.

It’s part of a project that’s been in the works since 2011 to widen and improve the street.

“I’ve literally been involved in this project from the genesis to the completion which is rare, most people don’t get an opportunity to see a project from its beginning to its end so for me, it’s personal,” says Lexington director of engineering Doug Burton. “The project, in general, is to increase capacity and public safety for both cars, bikes, and pedestrians.”

The road is about to see some the following improvements:

· Widen from two lanes to three

· New curbs, gutters, and sidewalks

· New stormwater collection system

· Additional bike lanes.

The project will cost around $22 million dollars. It relies heavily on national funding. 80% of the funds are coming from the federal government, with a maximum of 20 percent coming from the city of Lexington.

Burton says the timing of the improvements is strategic. It’s happening over the summer with less traffic to and from schools.

Once completed, about four miles of roadway will be improved.

Looking ahead, the final phase from Waco to Harrodsburg Road is expected to be finished by December 2022.

Traffic will be detoured onto Harrodsburg Road via Lane Allen Road and Pasadena Drive.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.