Smoke detector program back in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington fire department had to put their smoke detector initiative on hold during the pandemic, but now as we come to an end of it, along with an increase in new homes and warmer and drier weather, the importance of smoke detectors is greater than ever.

Experts say that new homes can also have an increased fire danger. This is because of one main reason: new construction.

Jordan Saas, battalion chief, and public information officer for the Lexington police department, said that “Back in the 50′s, 60′s, and 70′s, we were actually using true two by fours′s. So two-inch by 4 structural members and so on and so forth with all the way up to large members. Today, a two by four is not really a two by four.”

The wood used now is significantly smaller and thinner, which can burn quicker and ignite other household items. These items can have chemicals in them, making the fire harder to extinguish, which they have recently noticed.

“So much to the point now that your smoke alarm goes off, you typically have two minutes to escape your house,” Saas said.

Firefighters say that smoke alarms save lives. The Lexington fire department also has a program to help people install and test smoke detectors in their homes. So far, they have saved 14 people with the Lexington Fire Department installed smoke detectors and are ready to help more citizens.

“It’s completely free to the homeowner. It’s a paid-for if you will. We will go into house A and install it, and if they can contribute and donate to the cause, then that will help provide smoke alarms for house B and C,” Saas said.

He says the best places to installed them are on each floor of your home, along with bedrooms. The best places to avoid are in kitchens, bathrooms because the moisture can mess with the sensor, and garages where dust and car exhaust can cause false alarms. The department says they will continue to share smoke alarms with everyone until the supply runs out, so it is important that they receive donations.

“The importance of smoke alarms cannot be overstated. We cannot preach it enough more than enough. They actually save lives,” Saas said.

Suppose you’re interested in getting a smoke detector installed in your home. They say reach out to the fire department, and they may have to put you on a waiting list, but don’t worry. You will get your smoke detector and be able to protect your family in your home.

The number you can call to obtain a smoke detector or get the department to look at your current one is (859)-231-5662. It is also by appointment only.

