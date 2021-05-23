Advertisement

SUPER CATS: No. 14 Kentucky beats Notre Dame twice to advance

UK will now face Alabama in the Tuscaloosa Super Regional.
UK will now face Alabama in the Tuscaloosa Super Regional.
UK will now face Alabama in the Tuscaloosa Super Regional.(Grace Bradley | Grace Bradley)
By Alex Walker
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Facing elimination, No. 14 Kentucky beat Notre Dame twice on Sunday afternoon to advance to Super Regionals. The Wildcats will face No. 3 national seed Alabama in the Tuscaloosa Super Regional next weekend.

Led by Kentucky native Montana Fouts, the Crimson Tide beat Clemson to advance to Supers.

In Sunday’s opening game, the Wildcats beat the Fighting Irish 7-0. Kentucky scored four runs in the first inning capped by a two-run blast from Renee Abernathy. Kayla Kowalik doubled in the second for a 5-0 lead and Tatum Spangler provided the final two RBI of the afternoon to force a decisive Game 7.

In the winner-take-all finale, Kentucky blanked Notre Dame again 4-0. Grace Baalman pitched six shutout innings and after Autumn Humes got a few outs in the seventh, Baalman re-entered and slammed the door. Humes homered in the second inning for a 1-0 lead and the Wildcats scored their final three runs in the fourth inning.

After Super Regional trips to Eugene in 2017 and 2018 and Seattle in 2019, the Wildcats are heading to Supers for the fourth straight season when you consider the COVID-cancelled campaign in 2020.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
UPDATE: Man shot and killed in Lexington identified
Knott County Schools: Superintendent Kim King died Saturday morning
Funeral arrangements announced for Knott County Schools Superintendent Kim King
Fern Creek Fire Sgt. Kyle Adams
Kentucky firefighter killed in lawn mowing accident 8 shifts before retirement
A 7-car pileup closed I-64 East late Friday night into Saturday morning in Carter County,...
6-car pileup closes I-64 East in eastern Ky.
Johnathan Lemons, accused of killing his own daughter, was captured in Kentucky. He was found...
Man accused of killing daughter arrested outside Ky. hospital where next child was on the way

Latest News

Draxl advances to the 2nd round.
No. 1 seed Draxl advances in NCAA Tennis Championships
Kentucky beats Vandy 7-5.
Kessler’s blast sends UK past No. 3 Vanderbilt in series finale
UK eliminates Northwestern.
No. 14 UK softball survives elimination, tops Northwestern
Fans cheer after Phil Mickelson hit his second shot on the 16th hole from the rough during the...
Mickelson enters Sunday in the lead at PGA Championship