AAA expecting increased Memorial Day, summer travel this year

By Adam Burniston
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - According to AAA, they’re expecting travel this summer to increase by nearly 60% across the nation compared to last year.

“Nationally we’re expecting 37 million to travel just Memorial Day weekend along,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins, public affairs manager with AAA Bluegrass.

As for Kentuckians, AAA Bluegrass says they’ve seen a similar trend locally.

“About 60% of the folks that were asked planned to travel this summer, one way or the other,” Weaver Hawkins said.

So where are people planning to go this summer? According to Ashley Gurley, they’ve seen a lot of people planning to get outside in national parks.

“There’s a lot of our west road trips being planned and it’s becoming very difficult to get reservations in the national park areas,” said Gurley, retail office manager with AAA Bluegrass.

Along with busier travel conditions, Hawkins says you may also need to be prepared to pay higher expenses especially when it comes to paying at the pump, as some areas may have higher gas prices.

“We can’t expect gas prices to be the same as last year when we had such low demand, so we might see those prices tick up a little bit. What I’m not expecting is any big escalation of prices,” Weaver Hawkins said.

As for any shortages after the Colonial Pipeline incident earlier this month, Hawkins believes everything should be getting back to stable for those impacted states.

“The tightest areas will be that southeast part of the county that was effected by the pipeline but we’re not expecting any fuel outages,” Weaver Hawkins said.

And for anyone planning to travel by air this summer, AAA is also offering TSA PreCheck at their Hamburg location to make traveling through the airport easier and quicker before your flight.

