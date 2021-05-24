Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Changes On The Way

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 2:17 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another toasty temps day out there, but the pattern looks to flip around again later this week as things turn wetter and cooler. This is a setup likely to carry us through the big Memorial Day Weekend and may even roll into early June.

Temps out there today are mainly in the mid and upper 80s with the potential for a local 90 showing up on some of the warm biased thermometers.

Changes begin to show up as early as Tuesday as our first storm threat in a while arrives. This will be fairly isolated and confined to the late afternoon and evening hours as temps continue to run deep into the 80s.

From there, scattered showers and storms will increase into Wednesday and Thursday ahead of a system dropping in from the northwest. This may bring fairly widespread showers and thunderstorms in here by Friday.

Much cooler air works in for the Memorial Day Weekend with highs mainly in the 70s.

