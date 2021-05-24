Advertisement

Dollywood receives nomination for ‘Best Amusement Park’

Voting opened Monday, May 24, at noon and runs through Monday, June 21.
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood has been selected as a nominee in numerous categories USA Today’s 2021 10Best Readers’ Choice awards.

The nominations include:

  • Best Amusement Park- Dollywood
  • Best Amusement Park Roller Coaster- Lightning Rod
  • Best Amusement Park Entertainment- Dreamland Drive-In
  • Best Amusement Park Hotel- Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa; Dollywood Cabins
  • Best Amusement Park Restaurant- Aunt Granny’s Restaurant
  • Best Outdoor Water Park- Dollywood’s Splash Country

Voting opened Monday, May 24, at noon and runs through Monday, June 21. Each person is allowed to vote once per day during the voting period.

Results will be announced Friday, June 25.

