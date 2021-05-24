Dollywood receives nomination for ‘Best Amusement Park’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood has been selected as a nominee in numerous categories USA Today’s 2021 10Best Readers’ Choice awards.

The nominations include:

Best Amusement Park- Dollywood

Best Amusement Park Roller Coaster- Lightning Rod

Best Amusement Park Entertainment- Dreamland Drive-In

Best Amusement Park Hotel- Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa; Dollywood Cabins

Best Amusement Park Restaurant- Aunt Granny’s Restaurant

Best Outdoor Water Park- Dollywood’s Splash Country

Voting opened Monday, May 24, at noon and runs through Monday, June 21. Each person is allowed to vote once per day during the voting period.

Results will be announced Friday, June 25.

