Fallen LMPD officer honored in community by teaching lifesaving measures

By Ken Baker
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:12 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - To honor the memory of a fallen Louisville Metro Police officer, one local group is making sure people in their community can provide lifesaving help when needed.

A group of folks gathered in Chickasaw Park Lodge to learn CPR and other first-aid techniques. The event was hosted by the West Louisville Tennis Club.

At this same park last November, LMPD Officer Martez Hughes collapsed and died while playing a friendly game of tennis.

It’s a memory tennis player Rita Patterson said she won’t forget.

“He was actually playing tennis with a friend, and as he fell, we thought maybe he was just going to get right back up,” Patterson said.

Authorities never confirmed what type of medical emergency Martez died of, but his tennis family over at the West Louisville Tennis Club is making sure those who frequent the park know how to give CPR should it ever be needed.

“Well, since I was here when the actual incident happened, I felt hopeless because I didn’t know CPR,” Patterson said.

According to heartify.com, 70 percent of people don’t know how to administer CPR.

The American Heart Association estimates that more than 100,000 lives could be saved each year if CPR were performed early enough.

“It’s like no other experience you can go through, but it’s well worth learning,” athletic coach Donnie Morris said.

Morris said he’s had to give CPR three times in his life. He said while the experience is jarring, he’s glad that he has the skill to help others who may need it.

“It’s beneficial for yourself, your family and teammates,” Morris said.

The group partnered with the Jefferson Community Technical College for the event. The goal is that moving forward this community can save a life in need.

To find a CPR class near you, click or tap here.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

