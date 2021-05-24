Fayette Co. School Board announces candidates for new superintendent

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In a Fayette County Public Schools board meeting Monday evening, members announced the five candidates for their superintendent search.

“We are pleased with the screening committee’s diverse perspectives and the insights of our executive search firm, Greenwood/Asher & Associates. Working together, they have found quality candidates whose leadership experience and skills align well with the superintendent position profile, which was developed with community input,” said Board Chair Tyler Murphy. “We’re excited about the possibilities that each candidate could bring to FCPS and can’t wait to introduce their incredible talents to our community and hear from all our stakeholders.”

Here’s a full list of the candidates:

Dr. Christopher S. Bernier, Ed.D. - Dr. Bernier serves as the chief of staff for the Clark County School District (CCSD) in Las Vegas, Nevada. As an executive cabinet member in the 5th largest school district in the U.S. since 2019, Dr. Bernier drives and executes the student-centered vision for over 310,000 students and 42,000 employees. Dr. Bernier serves as chair of the Diversity, Inclusion and Equity Committee for Goals and Objectives. He has achieved an over 10 percent increase in graduation rates, revitalized magnet programs, and created unique partnerships for college and career pathways for students.

Dr. Melvin J. Brown, Ed.D. - Since 2017, Dr. Melvin Brown has served as the superintendent of Reynoldsburg City Schools, a district with 7,300 students in the metropolitan area of Columbus, Ohio. Prior to this role, he was associate superintendent at Prince William County Public Schools in Virginia, a district of 89,000 students and a county population of 400,000. While at Reynoldsburg, Dr. Brown worked diligently to address district inequities in high school programming, including Advanced Placement and College Credit Plus enrollment.

Angela Dominguez - Ms. Dominguez serves as the assistant superintendent of academic services in Edgewood Independent School District in San Antonio, Texas, a large, urban district of about 10,000 students. Previously, she served as the district’s chief of secondary schools and executive director of school leadership. Ms. Dominguez is making great strides in providing equitable opportunities for scholars of Edgewood, a high-poverty district. Accomplishments across her 26-year career include collaboration with external partners (e.g., Texas A&M, Texas Council for International Studies, and others) to create unique learning opportunities for Edgewood students, improved academic accountability from a D grade to a C, selection as a Principal of the Year semi-finalist by a Texas-based corporation, and recognition as the Bilingual Administrator of the Year by a local chapter of bilingual educators.

Dr. Tawana Grover, Ph.D. - Dr. Tawana Grover is superintendent of Grand Island Public Schools in Grand Island, Nebraska, a district of over 10,000 students. Prior to becoming a superintendent in 2016, she served leadership roles in DeSoto Independent Schools—a suburban district of Dallas, Texas with 10,000 students—as chief human resource officer, executive director of federal programs, director of special programs, and principal.